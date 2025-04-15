Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 10,120 DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at $2,026,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 21.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89.

DoubleDown Interactive Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

