Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 2,827.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Personalis by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $286.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

