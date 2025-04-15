Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,585 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 1,589.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Materialise by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Materialise Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $264.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Materialise

(Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.