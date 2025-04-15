Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,127,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 121,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.7 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

