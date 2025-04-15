Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 11,250 Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 21.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE KODK opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

