Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 14,216 BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,216 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 23,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 345.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $155.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.57.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BCB Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

