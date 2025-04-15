Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 5,539 Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRRO. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,870,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Korro Bio by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRRO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRRO opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $98.00.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

About Korro Bio

(Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.