Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Greenfire Resources were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenfire Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GFR opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $347.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Greenfire Resources Profile

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

