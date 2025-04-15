Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4,274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGIC. Barclays boosted their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $654.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.01. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

