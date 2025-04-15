Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,465,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 889,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,467,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

