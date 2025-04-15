Trexquant Investment LP Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,392 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 2.35.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 801.25%.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.