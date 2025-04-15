Trexquant Investment LP Invests $172,000 in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,945 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.17% of Synchronoss Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 54,341.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $119.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.75. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synchronoss Technologies

In other news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $179,802.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,638.88. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.