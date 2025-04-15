Trexquant Investment LP Invests $206,000 in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,461,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 602,080 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orion by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,922,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 320,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Orion by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,747,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,588,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 85,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Orion stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $665.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.03 million. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,705.14. This represents a 4.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

