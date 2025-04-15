Trexquant Investment LP Invests $214,000 in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 293.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 81.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BCH stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.31.

Banco de Chile Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $2.1037 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

BCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

