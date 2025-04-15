Trexquant Investment LP Invests $218,000 in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBCG. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $258,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,335,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,130 shares during the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,331,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,322,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,233,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,303,000 after buying an additional 362,051 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FBCG opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

