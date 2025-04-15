Trexquant Investment LP Invests $222,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $124.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.