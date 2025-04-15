Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,454 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in VirTra were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in VirTra by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in VirTra during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in VirTra by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of VirTra by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on VirTra from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

VTSI opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. VirTra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). VirTra had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VirTra Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

