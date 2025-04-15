Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $151,000 Investment in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SILJ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $881,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 687,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 226,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

