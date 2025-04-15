Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 1,100 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $155.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.85. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $193.06.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

