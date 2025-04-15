Trexquant Investment LP Sells 13,245 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the third quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 87.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,048,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CSTE opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $108.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

