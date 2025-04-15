Trexquant Investment LP Sells 14,196 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,196 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Funko were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 1,541.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 54,136 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 50.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Funko news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,784. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Harinstein bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $106,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,959 shares of company stock worth $227,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FNKO

Funko Stock Down 4.7 %

FNKO stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21.

Funko Company Profile

(Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.