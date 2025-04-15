Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,667 Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CI&T were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $3,036,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CI&T by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,448,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CI&T by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. CI&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $689.57 million, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $112.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.68 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. Research analysts predict that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CINT shares. Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.37.

About CI&T

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

