Trexquant Investment LP Sells 9,655 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 565,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 689.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

