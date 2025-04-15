Trexquant Investment LP Takes $220,000 Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 263.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 31.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,424 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.74. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $49.93.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In related news, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $73,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,090.88. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,267,255.24. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,363 shares of company stock worth $1,124,213 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

