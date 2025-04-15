TSE:CCA FY2025 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report released on Thursday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.20. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCA. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.10.

TSE:CCA opened at C$64.83 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.82 and a 52-week high of C$75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.922 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

