UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Receives $51.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ULS opened at $57.39 on Friday. UL Solutions has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion and a PE ratio of 35.43.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. Equities research analysts predict that UL Solutions will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Insider Activity

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at $492,105. This represents a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UL Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UL Solutions by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,573,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,016,000 after purchasing an additional 401,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 45,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UL Solutions by 29.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 114,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the period.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

