United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,146,493 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,558,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,791,000 after buying an additional 186,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,635,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,588,000 after purchasing an additional 35,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in United States Steel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 624,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

