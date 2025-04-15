UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $7.24 per share and revenue of $111.56 billion for the quarter. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY25 guidance at $29.50-30.00 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $586.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $536.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.83. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $438.50 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $632.85.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 176.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

