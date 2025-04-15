Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Veracyte worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Veracyte by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Veracyte by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

