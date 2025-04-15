Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a growth of 1,284.4% from the March 15th total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 26.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRPX stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.17% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

