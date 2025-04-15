W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $139,381,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,170,000 after acquiring an additional 906,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,442,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,870,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,325,000 after purchasing an additional 264,230 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

