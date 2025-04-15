Wedbush Lowers Earnings Estimates for Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,804,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,795,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $86,885,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

