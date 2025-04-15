Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 93,289 Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 93,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 74.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,439.16. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

