Wellington Management Group LLP Has $255,000 Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NYSE:ETR opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

