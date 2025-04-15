Wellington Management Group LLP Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Graham were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $8,157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Graham by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $917.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $942.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $903.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $683.00 and a 52-week high of $1,003.53.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

