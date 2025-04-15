Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,612,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 168,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 114,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 128,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.55. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.