Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $439,000 in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in IAC by 1,398.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in IAC by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of IAC by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IAC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

IAC Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IAC stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.