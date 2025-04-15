Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $546,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AUPH stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $68,350.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,173.32. This represents a 5.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Maxwell Donley sold 65,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $527,216.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 739,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,648. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,094. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

