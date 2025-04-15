Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 423 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after purchasing an additional 643,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $48,834,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.26.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.