Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 685 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

