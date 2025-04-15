Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,857,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOOD shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $4,604,180.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $255,478.14. This trade represents a 94.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $25,385,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,651,987 shares of company stock worth $132,806,233. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

