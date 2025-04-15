Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 46,109 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,109 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.01.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

