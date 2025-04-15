Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 8,247 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVAX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,762,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 426,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 329,579 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

