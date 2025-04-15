Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 8,577 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. This trade represents a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $651,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,375,532.04. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,160,000 shares of company stock worth $43,113,200. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $730.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.21 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

