Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 9,206 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 416.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $250.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.38 and a 52 week high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

