Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,434,708 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 995.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,578,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434,708 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.43% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,205,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 65,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DNP Select Income Fund

In related news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $107,189.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $50,287.04. This trade represents a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

