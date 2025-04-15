Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 15,836 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.41% of Hercules Capital worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 67,215 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 84,780 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 493,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,776 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.13. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.09 million. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

