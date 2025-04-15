Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 3,040 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Churchill Downs worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,808,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,183,000 after buying an additional 107,737 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Churchill Downs by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,619,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,499,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,223,000 after acquiring an additional 77,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,000,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,594,000 after purchasing an additional 53,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $150.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

