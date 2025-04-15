Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 57,096 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 667,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.92% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $15,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 379,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,531,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,501,000 after purchasing an additional 204,749 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 818,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,939,000 after purchasing an additional 121,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,821,000.

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

