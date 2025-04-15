Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires Shares of 292,905 BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 292,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,511,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 167,132 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,619,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 103,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,517,000.

Shares of XONE opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

